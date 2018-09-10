Airlines Are Waiving Change Fees for Cities in the Path of Hurricane Florence

The fees that airlines charge passengers to change flights have become a common practice – and an increasingly expensive one for travelers. This week, most major U.S. airlines are waiving change fees for passengers whose plans change because they are flying to or from cities in the path of Hurricane Florence.

According to USA Today, which compiled a list of the fee waivers airlines are offering in some East Coast cities, nearly every major airline is giving affected passengers at least a one-time break on changing their plans. As of Monday evening, only United hadn’t announced waiver policies for Florence.

The airlines affected by the waivers vary from city to city, but most are currently in the path of Florence as meteorologists are tracking the category 4 storm. Among the airports commonly mentioned are those in North and South Carolina, as well as Norfolk and Richmond, VA and Savannah, GA.

Travel dates covered also vary, but most are focusing on the dates between Thursday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 16.

So far, Allegient, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United have spelled out their fee-waiver policies for Hurricane Florence. The web sites of each airlines have more detail and fine print for travelers wanting more information.

Florence is the most powerful storm so far this year to approach the U.S. mainland. Starting on Thursday, when it’s expected to reach landfall, it could bring winds up to 130 miles an hour and the risk of severe flooding. States from the Carolinas to Maryland are bracing for the impact.