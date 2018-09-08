Tropical Storm Florence On Track to Strike U.S. East Coast Next Week

Tropical Storm Florence is poised to strengthen as it swirls deep in the Atlantic Ocean and moves toward the U.S. East Coast.

The storm is about 905 miles (1,460 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, with winds of about 65 miles per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin Friday. It’s on pace to hit the U.S. Thursday, and the odds of landfall are about 70 percent, said Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground.

“The Southeast is the most at-risk location,” Masters said in an interview Friday. “Northern Florida to North Carolina is the most probable, but we can’t rule out all the way to Massachusetts.”

Experts are also tracking two tropical depressions off the coast of Africa and a third system southwest of Bermuda.

Florence, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, may become a hurricane again Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory late Friday. Masters expects it to become a major hurricane — “at least a Category 3.”

Storm-whipped swells are already affecting Bermuda and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend. They “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the National Hurricane Center said in the advisory.

Florence follows Gordon, which came ashore near the Alabama-Mississippi border late Tuesday with flooding rains and winds that knocked out power to thousands. Florence’s path may hinge on a high pressure system over New England that at some point is expected to drag it north, according to Matt Rogers, president of the Commodity Weather Group LLC. The storm was initially expected to remain at sea, but the odds have increased that it will reach the East Coast.

“Does it turn to the north after it hits land or before it hits land?” Rogers said. “That’s the question.”