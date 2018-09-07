Term Sheet -- Friday, September 7

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Thank you for all the newsletter/podcast recommendations yesterday. Although my inbox was absolutely, most definitely not ready for the avalanche of emails, there are some high-quality suggestions in there. I plan to publish them next week, so be on the lookout.

THE LATEST IN ELON MUSK: Well, um, how do I put this? In a spectacularly bold move after everything that’s happened, Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on Joe Rogan’s podcast where he sipped whiskey, smoked marijuana and talked about the end of the universe. On video. As for Tesla, he said, “It’s hard to run companies, especially car companies. It’s very difficult to keep a car company alive.” No kidding. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Read more at Fortune.

THE LATEST IN SPORTS BETTING: I’ve now gotten demos of both the DraftKings and FanDuel sports betting apps that they hurried to launch ahead of NFL season. Yesterday, I wrote a story about FanDuel’s new platform (which is live as of today).

DraftKings debuted its sports betting platform an entire month before FanDuel. Niko Bonaddio, the head of product at FanDuel, explained that the process has taken longer than he wanted because the company was deliberate in working closely with regulators while developing the app. “If regulators say, ‘Jump,’ we say, ‘How high?’ We could’ve taken the approach of doing first and asking for forgiveness later, but it’s just not worth it for us to do that,” he said.

The sentiment was echoed by FanDuel CEO Matt King who told me in May that his company treads carefully when it comes to regulation. “We’ve always taken a more conservative approach to the point where we deliberately didn’t innovate in certain areas because we weren’t sure if it would be deemed acceptable,” he said.

I found this idea interesting because it’s a departure from the startup mentality of “Screw your rules, we’re going to do it anyway.” King previously told me that his company has embraced regulation because “in a world not dissimilar from Uber and Airbnb where you’re creating a new market, it can be hard to know where the boundaries are.”

It begs the question — will FanDuel’s conservative approach pay off in the end or will it interfere with growth and innovation?

THE ROAD TO IPO: Robinhood, the fintech startup that offers stock, option, and cryptocurrency trades with zero fees, is taking steps to go public, starting with the hiring of a chief financial officer. The company has an eye-popping valuation of $5.6 billion and has raised a total of $539 million in funding from investors including DST Global, NEA, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia, Capital G, and Iconiq.

I’ve been following Robinhood since Fortune featured the company and its founders Vlad Tenev & Baiju Bhatt in 2015. At the time, the company had raised $16 million in total funding from Index Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz. Two years and hundreds of millions dollars later, Robinhood continues to expand its footprint. In May, the company told Term Sheet that it has doubled its user base from 2 million to 4 million people and surpassed $150 billion in transaction volume since April 2017. Read more.