raceAhead: With Kapernick, Nike Is Playing a Long Game

He’d gone to treatment. He lived in a supportive, sober living environment. He had a family who loved him. He worked. He had things in his life he enjoyed. And yet, Scott Sternberg could not beat opioid addiction. Bill Sternberg, the editor of the USAToday editorial page, lays his heart and the facts out in this wrenching piece about losing his son to an overdose. “Addiction is cruel. As one therapist put it to us, it hijacks your brain,” he writes. But the information and resources for families and addicted people are equally cruel. Hitting bottom is not the answer, he says, and medication-assisted recovery programs may be helpful but there are no guarantees. And, he says, our addiction treatment practices are a national disgrace. “There are no easy ways for people to navigate the system and get reliable, consumer-friendly information about specific programs and providers,” which means that the field is rife with scammers and well-meaning but unqualified people. A must read and share.