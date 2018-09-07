Macallan Owner Edrington Makes Its First Foray Into American Whiskey

Edrington, the parent company of popular whiskey brands such as Macallan, Highland Park, and The Famous Grouse, is making its first foray into the American whiskey market through a new partnership with Wyoming Whiskey. No financial details regarding the arragement were disclosed.

Starting this week, Edrington, whose portfolio previously existed exclusively overseas, will take control of all of the U.S. distillery’s sales and marketing efforts as well as handle distribution for the brand’s products.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with the Mead family to bring Wyoming Whiskey into the Edrington portfolio. This deal is a further step towards becoming the world’s leading premium spirits company and adds to a brilliant year in which we opened our award-winning distillery and brand home for The Macallan,” Edrington CEO Ian Curle said in a statement.

Wyoming Whiskey will continue to be made in Kirby, WY. using Wyoming grains and water from the mile-deep limestone aquifer.