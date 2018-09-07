Les Moonves, Brett Kavanaugh, Bumble: Broadsheet September 7

• Heated hearing. Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, which is going into Day 4 today, has been quite the show, and female senators have been making their presence felt.

Indeed, Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Cali.) first jumped in to request a postponement just seconds after the session was gaveled into order (she was denied). Later, Harris grilled the judge about his views on Roe v. Wade—to little effect, until she asked, “Can you think of any laws that give the government power to make decisions about the male body?” Kavanaugh stumbled until finally responding, “I’m not thinking of any right now, senator.” You can watch their (awkward) exchange here. (The New York Times notes that hearings have served as something of a “campaign audition” for possible Democratic presidential candidates, including Harris, as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirstin Gillibrand of New York.)

The judge’s opinion on the landmark abortion ruling was also the focus of one of the many leaked emails and documents that surfaced yesterday. According to this NYT story, which links to many of those materials, Kavanaugh in 2003 questioned whether Roe is, in fact, the “settled law of the land.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D–Hawaii) also released one of the judge’s Bush White House-era emails, this one saying that government programs targeting Native Hawaiians are “of questionable validity under the Constitution” and would be “subject to strict scrutiny.” Earlier in the hearing, Hirono questioned Kavanaugh on what he knew about Judge Alex Kozinski—a now-retired federal judge Kavanaugh clerked for and has remained close to—who has been accused of sexual harassment during his 30-year tenure at the Ninth Circuit. Kavanaugh denied knowledge of Kozinski’s alleged abuse and said he has “no reason not to believe” Kozinski’s accusers.

The drama is set to resume today at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.