These Are LinkedIn's 'Most-Wanted' Startups For 2018

Ride-hailing company Lift leads LinkedIn’s annual list of “the most-wanted startups” by professionals.

The top 50 list, released on Thursday, ranks companies based on the billions of actions taken by more than 575 million LinkedIn users. The companies on the list are in demand for their working environment and perks like ski trips and free lunch, or for giving employees the ability to work from home.

Of the companies that made the rankings, 40% sell physical products such as cosmetics or apparel, while 12% are involved in blockchain or cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, 10% are working on self-driving cars.

Below are the top 10 companies on LinkedIn’s list. None of them made Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For list this year. You can filter Fortune’s list of mostly larger companies using criteria like compensation, perks, diversity, and paid time off.

1. Lyft controls 35% of the U.S. ride-sharing market and is thinking beyond cars to bikes and scooters.

2. Halo Top Creamery rattled long-established rivals such as Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s without a proper office; employees work remotely or at coworking spaces.

3. Coinbase has shown spectacular growth as a six-year-old digital wallet and cryptocurrency exchange and plans to double its headcount by the end of the year.

4. Noodle.ai offers “A.I. as a service,” helping clients optimize decisions through its algorithms and machine-learning tools.

5. Bird leads the way as the controversial electric scooter startup founded by a former Lyft and Uber exec and is currently valued at over $2 billion.

6. Robinhood spooked big brokerage firms, vaulted to a value of over $1 billion, and attracted four million users by offering commission-free stock trades.

7. Ripple uses blockchain technology to transform a multi-day banking process into one completed in seconds.

8. Glossier’s customers are core to the three-year-old beauty brand’s success, creating an authenticity long lacking in the industry

9. Aurora is led by co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson, who has received more than 60 patents for the autonomous vehicle company, covering everything from blind-spot detection to traffic signal mapping.

10. Rubrik has been growing at breakneck speed as a cloud data management company, helping customers back up and protect their data.