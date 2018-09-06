Elizabeth Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Broadsheet September 6

• The mysterious #MeToo case of Richard Liu. Alongside the big political stories in Washington this week—Woodward, Kavanaugh, Sandberg, and Dorsey—a puzzling saga out of Minnesota and China is captivating the business world.

On Friday, the billionaire CEO of Chinese e-commerce site JD.com was arrested, then released a few hours later, returning to China shortly thereafter. Minneapolis police initially said that Richard Liu, who was in town for a Ph.D. program, was the subject of sexual misconduct claims. We now know he was accused of rape by a female student from China who’s attending the University of Minnesota.

The details of the incident are still murky—there was a group BYOB dinner at a Japanese restaurant, a $1,900 tab, and Liu’s booking at a local jail late the next day, the Wall Street Journal reports. And it’s not clear why Liu—who, with a fortune of $8 billion, was an obvious flight risk—was released after being accused of such a serious crime.

JD.com says Liu has been falsely accused. The chief executive has not been charged with a crime and the Minnesota-based criminal defense attorney representing him says he won’t be “ever, ever. Amen.”

As those head-scratching specifics have trickled out, journalists in China have reported on the disturbing public response to the allegations—one marked by commentary on the looks of the women involved. “There’s something very wrong in how on Weibo people have turned this into a beauty contest between the wife and the alleged victim (even though it’s probably not even the real victim),” Bloomberg’s Lulu Yilun Chen tweeted in response to another reporter’s observation that Weibo was strewn with “images of the alleged victim and lewd comments about her appearance.”

That trend recalls the #MeToo movement’s shaky footing in China, a patriarchal society where female victims say they’ve been urged to drop charges related to sexual misconduct in order to preserve a greater good. The Chinese government, for its part, is wary of #MeToo for the threat it poses to civil stability, and its censors have scrubbed many references to the movement from the Internet.

Experts had surmised that it would be hard for the #MeToo movement to challenge a government official or business executive, given Beijing’s tight rein. Yet, the New York Times reports that Liu’s case—sexist tone and all—had become the No. 1 topic among news outlets and on social media in China as the public speculated about what exactly had happened with Liu, whose rags-to-riches story has made him an entrepreneurial poster boy for China’s tech boom.

On that note, it’s worth revisiting what King-wa Fu, a media scholar at the University of Hong Kong, told the NYT earlier this year: “Censorship can only stop public discussion for awhile. When something big happens again, it will come back.”