Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 19 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune explores the new frontier in disinformation campaigns, Time looks at how big tech is addressing the global war against misinformation, Money examines the 40-hour work week, and Sports Illustrated discusses whether Serena Williams or Madison Keys can continue American women’s dominance at the U.S. Open. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.