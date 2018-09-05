The wildly popular Serial podcast is coming back for a third season later this month.

The show’s creators at This American Life announced that Serial‘s third season will premiere on September 20. But unlike previous seasons, which focused on a single story, the third season will center on different cases each week. Sarah Koenig, the show’s host, spent a year in Cleveland’s judicial system. Season three will discuss what she experienced in the courthouse each week.

Serial has proven to be one of the more important—and popular—podcasts in recent memory. The first season, which investigated the 2000 conviction of Adnan Syed for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee went viral and played an integral role in Syed’s continued defense. The second season, which told the story of a U.S. solider named Bowe Bergdhal who deserted his post in Afghanistan and was eventually captured and held by the Taliban for nearly five years, was similarly successful.

News of Serial making a comeback will undoubtedly excite fans who feared the series might have ended. The first season debuted in October 2014 and the second followed close behind in December 2015. Since then, however, Serial has been dormant.

Still, Serial fans won’t get a full-season fix right away. The show’s creators are planning to premiere the first two episodes on September 20 and release new episodes each Thursday thereafter.