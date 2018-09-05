The trailer for the final season of the Netflix series House of Cards has revealed the fate of Frank Underwood, the ex-president played by Kevin Spacey.

In the clip for season six, Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, is seen standing at Frank’s grave. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis. When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard,” she says. Then she looks directly at the camera to say, “And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

The camera pans to Frank’s grave, where he is buried with his family.

Spacey’s character was killed in the show after multiple people accused Spacey of sexual harassment and assault. The 59-year-old actor is being investigated in the U.K. for six cases of sexual assault over a 22-year period. Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward with accusations against Spacey, alleging he was 14 when Spacey — then 26 — made inappropriate sexual advances in 1986.

Following the allegations, production for the series was shut down indefinitely. In a joint statement, Netflix and co-producer Media Rights Capital said they made the decision to suspend operations “to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Deadline reported. The companies added that they were “deeply troubled” by the accusations against Spacey.

Shortly after the show’s suspension, Spacey was fired from the show. Production for season six resumed in January, with Wright taking the lead.

House of Cards will return to Netflix for its final season on Nov. 2.

Watch the trailer below: