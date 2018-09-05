An Emirates plane has been quarantined at JFK airport after more than 100 passengers on board fell ill, NBC New York reported Wednesday.

Emirates flight 203 was traveling from Dubai to New York and landed shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Public health officials, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Port Authority, were at the scene and treating passengers who reportedly had fevers of more than 100 degrees and were coughing and vomiting. In a statement, Emirates announced that at least 10 passengers were taken to the hospital.

One passenger took a dramatic photograph from the scene showing more than a half dozen ambulances stationed around the quarantined Emirates airplane.

Emirates flight crew being loaded into Ambulances at JFK Airport after about 100 become ill with temperatures over 100 degrees on flight from Dubai. Aircraft remains quarantined. pic.twitter.com/5zXrgGpBu3 — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018

The Emirates flight—which is an Airbus A380 jumbo jet—had about 500 passengers on board. While it’s unclear at this point exactly what made nearly 20% of the passengers feel so ill, NBC reports that the flight from Dubai made a stop in Mecca, where there is an ongoing flu outbreak.

We will update this story as more information comes in from the CDC and local officials.

