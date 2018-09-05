Beyoncé Birthday, Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation, Monica Lewinsky: Broadsheet September 5

• Sandberg speaks. Sheryl Sandberg will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee today, where she’s expected to be quizzed about election-related abuse of Facebook’s platform—and what steps the tech giant has taken to curb such behavior in the run-up to the 2018 election.

Yesterday, the Facebook COO released the text of her opening statement, which outlines what the company has done thus far (new ad policies, using AI to find “bad actors,” and removing “hundreds of Pages and accounts involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior”). Read the full statement here.

How will she fare in front of the senators? Recode’s Peter Kafka, who has watched his fair share of tech execs take the Congressional hot seat, predicts: “You know how Mark Zuckerberg did just fine answering questions from Congress last spring? Imagine that performance, but smoother.” He does note, however, that GOP lawmakers could throw Sandberg a curve ball by steering the questions away from foreign interference and toward what some consider to be Facebook’s anti-conservative bias.

For a deeper look into what role Sandberg may have played in enabling the misbehavior that went down on Facebook in the last election—and her new Mark Zuckerberg-designated responsibility, leading “the company’s efforts to identify and prevent future blowups on the platform”—I recommend this fascinating Wall Street Journal story. It’s worth reading in full, but here are a few nuggets that jumped out at me:

— Some (unnamed) sources tell the WSJ that Sandberg has “been displaced as the second-most-powerful figure by Chris Cox,” who now oversees all of the company’s apps. (Others—including Zuck himself—dispute this idea.)

— According to some current and former Facebookers, Sandberg’s “deliberate management style made it difficult to resolve issues and bring them to a close and at times obscured the big picture.”

–Her new gig heading off any future Cambridge Analytica-style disasters on the platform is as vital as it is risky. The role, according to the WSJ, is “likely to be complex, expensive and thankless, people close to the company say, with any failures very public.”