USA Gymnastics President Resigns After Just 9 Months on the Job

Kerry Perry, the president of USA Gymnastics, has resigned after just nine months on the job.

Perry was forced out of the job amid the turbulence that has followed the sexual abuse scandal of former team doctor Larry Nassar. She has been regularly criticized by both current and former members of the team.

“In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress in stabilizing itself and setting a new path to ensure that the safety and interests of our athletes remains at the heart of our mission,” said Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics Board, in a statement.

A committee made up of board members and athletes is heading the search for a new leader for the group. Brent Lang, an Olympic gold medalist in swimming from the 1988 Olympics, will chair the search committee.

Perry’s fate seemed sealed last Friday when the new U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland told USA Today it was “time to consider making adjustments in the leadership” after USA Gymnastics hired a development coordinator who continued to support Nassar after his indictment.

Kerry Perry has resigned as President and CEO of USA Gymnastics, effective immediately. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) September 4, 2018

Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison in January after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting athletes under the guise of providing medical treatment. Among the victims were Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, and Simone Biles.

After Nassar’s conviction, the U.S. Olympic Committee called for the resignation of the entire USA Gymnastics board.

Under Perry’s watch, USA Gymnastics has lost all of its key sponsors. She has kept a low profile at a time where the sport seemed to be in chaos, a move that many found curious, given her background as a communications executive.