Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Says He Will Not Seek Re-Election
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a news conference at the Chicago Police Department 6th District station, Monday, August 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Emanuel announced Sept. 4 that he would not seek re-election.
Joshua Lott—Getty Images
By Bloomberg
12:49 PM EDT

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday he won’t seek re-election for his job overseeing the nation’s third-most populous city.

“As much as I love this job and will always love this city and its residents, I’ve decided not to seek re-election,’’ he told reporters during a press conference at City Hall, flanked by his wife, Amy Rule. “This has been the job of a lifetime, but it is not a job for a lifetime.’’

Emanuel, President Barack Obama’s former chief of staff and a former Chicago congressman, has been in office for more than seven years and had been raising money ahead of next year’s election. Among his challengers is his former police superintendent, Garry McCarthy.

The mayor’s decision comes as Chicago continues to confront fiscal issues as well as those associated with poverty and violence.

