Jon Kyl, Former Republican Senator, Picked to Replace McCain

By Bloomberg
September 4, 2018

Arizona’s governor picked former Republican Senator Jon Kyl, a Washington lawyer, to fill John McCain’s seat in the Senate, according to a tweet from Arizona Senator Jeff Flake.

Governor Doug Ducey scheduled a news conference Tuesday to announce his decision, after a series of memorial services for McCain last week and his burial Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. McCain died Aug. 25 after a long struggle with brain cancer.

Kyl, 76, had served in the Senate for three terms, until the end of 2012. He is a lawyer, who has been acting in recent weeks as the top liaison to the Senate on behalf of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

