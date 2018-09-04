Joe Biden hasn’t ruled out another run.

The former vice president spent Labor Day weekend running—literally—but whether a 2020 run is on the horizon for him is still to be decided.

Three anonymous sources told the Associated Press that Biden will make his decision by January.

One the one hand, Biden appears to have countless supporters who hope to see him run, as evidenced by the throngs of people who said as much to him throughout his public appearances over the weekend. With a multi-decade career in the making, Biden has also maintained a network of supporters in a number of critical states, including Iowa and South Carolina.

According to the AP, talks with a team of friends and advisors are frequently on the agenda for Biden, as well as discussions about a potential run with donors and longtime staff. But the AP also reports that Biden has told this same staff that they are “free to ally with other prospective candidates,” as his age and the struggles of winning an increasingly fragmented party come into play.

Nevertheless, Biden is reportedly confident that he could beat Trump and the pull to oust his adversary is strong. Following a church service Sunday morning, Biden was asked what’s at stake. His answer? “It’s simple: everything.”

Ultimately, Biden reportedly plans to give himself until January to weigh the competition and make a decision. While Jim Margolis, a former Obama advisor, told the AP that Biden would “carry the imprimatur of the Obama administration in addition to occupying a space in the middle that isn’t as crowded,” challenges from the left will be significant.

In the meantime, though, Biden will be using his popularity for others. People familiar with his plans say he will be a frequent fixture on the campaign trail, making “multiple campaign stops a week” for Democratic candidates this fall.