'Worst Typhoon in 25 Years' Hits Japan

More than 1 million people in Japan evacuated from their homes Tuesday in response to what is being described as the worst typhoon in 25 years.

Typhoon Jebi brought high winds and heavy rain to the country, causing the evacuation as well as the cancellation of hundreds of flights both to and from Japan.

Japan has had a particularly difficult summer, with historic floods, landslides, and a heat wave that killed at least 300 people, The Washington Post reports.

Japanese news outlets report that Typhoon Jebi is the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the area since 1993, with tides in some areas higher than they’ve been since a typhoon hit in 1961.

Wind gusts of up to 129 mph were recorded in some areas, and rainfall is expected to top 20 inches in some locations. More than 175,000 people have lost power, and many offices, including the U.S. Consulate in Osaka were closed.