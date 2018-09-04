Nike Is Featuring Colin Kaepernick in Its New Ad Campaign and Critics Are Already Cutting the Swooshes From Their Socks

Nike’s “Just Do It” motto is three decades old, and to celebrate the company has launched a new ad campaign featuring the ultra-controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In 2016, when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick famously took a knee during the national anthem, in order to protest against police killings and other manifestations of racial injustice in the U.S.

The decision helped to spark a massive debate about patriotism and free speech in the context of sports, with now-President Donald Trump being a keen commentator. Since Kaepernick left the 49ers the following year, he has been a free agent—but not willingly so, as he and his manager allege collusion among NFL owners to avoid signing him up.

Nike (nke) has long endorsed Kaepernick but, until now, it had not featured him in any campaigns since he left the NFL. Kaepernick revealed the new campaign Monday in a tweet featuring the famous Nike slogan below the words: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

According to The New York Times, Nike will be bringing out a range of Kaepernick apparel, such as shoes and T-shirts, and will donate to the star’s Know Your Rights campaign.

Serena Williams, who also features in Nike’s new campaign, praised Kaepernick for his courage, saying he and former teammate Eric Reid “really use their platform in ways that [are] really unfathomable.”

Over to Twitter, though, and although the campaign was met with many supportive replies from the public and from fellow athletes…

… it also attracted a great deal of criticism from those who see the protests as being against the police, the military or the U.S. itself.

BIG MISTAKE NIKE!!!! My family will not be buying, wearing, or speaking the name Nike. Kneeling during the National Athem is unacceptable, America has offered him the luxury of free speech, the soldiers that died to maintain his rights deserve his respect. #Nike — Larra (@larra723) September 4, 2018

Perhaps the most 2018 approach taken by Nike and Kaepernick’s critics has been to destroy Nike apparel in protest of the support for the noted protestor.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

As many people pointed out, these actions are less than effective given that those people have already paid Nike for the items.

Some people took a more zoomed-out—or possibly swooshed-out—view of the situation by pointing out the boldness of Nike’s move. “Wish more big companies took [a] risk to make a statement,” said Shawne Merriman, the former NFL linebacker.

Whether you agree with Nike doing the Kaepernick ad or not it’s bold and I like it. Wish more big companies took risk to make a statement. — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) September 3, 2018

The NFL’s 2018 regular season is set to start Thursday without any resolution to the ongoing controversy surrounding knee-taking protests during the anthem. Team owners backed a new policy in May that would allow players to stay in the locker room during the anthem, while threatening them with discipline if they go on the field and refuse to stand. However, the policy was suspended in July.