• Kavanaugh’s ‘liberal feminist’ crusader. Two months after President Donald Trump tapped Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his pick to replace retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the nominee is headed before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The stakes of the confirmation hearing are extraordinarily high, as Kavanaugh, a conservative, is up for a lifetime appointment to a bench he’s likely to shift to the right. If confirmed, he could serve as the swing vote on a number of hot-button matters, from religious liberty, to executive power, to a woman’s right to choose. That latter topic is an especially pressing concern of left-leaning feminists, so it’s particularly noteworthy that a woman who self-identifies as such will be one of three people introducing—and, in effect, endorsing—Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill today.

Lisa Blatt clerked for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, currently leads the Supreme Court practice at law firm Arnold & Porter, and has argued 35 cases before the Supreme Court—more than any other woman. She, along with Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Senator Rob Portman (R–Ohio), will speak on Kavanaugh’s behalf today, and her comments are likely to reflect the Politico op-ed she wrote in August that urged Democrats to back the nominee:

I do not have a single litmus test for a nominee. My standard is whether the nominee is unquestionably well-qualified, brilliant, has integrity and is within the mainstream of legal thought. Kavanaugh easily meets those criteria. I have no insight into his views on Roe v. Wade—something extremely important to me as a liberal, female Democrat and mother of a teenage girl. But whatever he decides on Roe, I know it will be because he believes the Constitution requires that result.

In voicing her support for Kavanaugh—”the most qualified conservative for the job”—Blatt invokes the confirmation of Ginsburg, who landed on the nation’s top court thanks in part to support from 41 Republican senators who “knew she was a solid vote in favor of Roe,” Blatt writes, but voted for her “because of her overwhelming qualifications” anyways.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Cali.) is another figure expected to garner the spotlight at this week’s hearing. She and Sen. Cory Booker (D–N.J.) are the first black members of the Senate Judiciary Committee this century, and the former prosecutor, long rumored to be a 2020 contender, will likely unleash her trademark rapid-fire style of questioning. Harris, who’s called Kavanaugh a “conservative ideologue” rather than an “unbiased jurist,” is unlikely to heed Blatt’s advice.

