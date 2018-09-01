This Is What the New Apple Watch and iPhones Might Look Like

Apple is gearing up to release new gear at its annual showcase coming up on September 12, but it seems some designs have already been leaked.

Images of a new Apple Watch, found by 9to5Mac.com, a website focusing on Apple news, show a bigger screen packed with more information. The photos were found on a hidden part of Apple’s website, according to 9to5Mac. The larger screen seems to come from a smaller bezel rather than a bigger watch as a whole. The screen packed with more elements, or complications, could also be a sign there are new faces coming. The digital crown and side button look slightly modified and now show a hole in between, likely a new microphone.

Images of an iPhone XS were also spotted, sporting a similar design to last year’s iPhone X including its edge-to-edge screen. The images don’t seem to show a notch, a distinct design element that the iPhone X came with that was later added to other Android phones as well. Two sizes of the iPhone X were also shown, meaning the standard size and larger Plus option are likely coming to the iPhone X.

Despite the leaks, we can’t know if these are the final designs for sure until Apple’s event September 12. The event is expected to involve reveals for Apple’s iPhone, Apple Watch, and other hardware.