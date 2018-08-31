Publix Beef Recall: How To Tell If This USDA E. Coli Warning Impacts You

Labor Day—and its many barbecues—is a bad time to find E. Coli in your burger, but that’s what’s happening in Florida. Publix Super Markets is issuing a ground beef recall, according to the Florida grocery chain and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The voluntary recall is for ground chuck items purchased by consumers between June 25 and July 31, 2018. These items are believed to contain E. coli 026, a strain of e. coli that can make individuals sick within two to eight days of consumption.

This is a Class 1 recall, which the USDA defines as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The amount of meat being recalled has not been determined, nor has the source of the meat sold at Publix Supermarkets. Products being recalled include ground beef, burgers, and meatballs. A comprehensive list of the ground beef and other meat products being recalled can be found here.

Consumers who purchased any of the items listed between the dates indicated are encouraged to dispose of or return the products to Publix for a full refund. “We have been working closely with various federal agencies as we share the common goal of maintaining food safety and public health,” a company spokesperson said in a statement posted to the Publix website.

Consumer inquiries about the Publix beef recall should be directed to the company’s customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 or its website at www.publix.com/contactus.