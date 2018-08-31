Trump: I Can't Be Impeached Because I'm 'Doing a Great Job'

President Donald Trump doesn’t think he can be impeached.

Or so he told Bloomberg in a sit-down on Thursday. Citing the economy and a strong jobs performance, among other factors, Trump explained that he doesn’t think “they can impeach somebody that’s doing a great job.”

“You look at the economy, you look at jobs, you look at foreign, what’s going on with other countries,” Trump continued. “You look at trade deals. I’m doing a great job.”

The news from the Financial Markets is even better than anticipated. For all of you that have made a fortune in the markets, or seen your 401k’s rise beyond your wildest expectations, more good news is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

What’s more, Trump told Bloomberg that if he were impeached, it would set a precedent, threatening every future president whose party does not hold the majority in Congress.

“So you get elected as a Republican or a Democrat and the opposite party gets put into the House,” Trump said. “That would mean, oh, let’s impeach him. Can’t do it. If you look at the definition of impeachment, that’s a high bar and that would take a long time to fight that if you’re doing a good job. And I’m doing a great job,” he added.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Trump has said that he shouldn’t be impeached. In an interview with Fox News last week, Trump said to Ainsley Earhardt, “I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job.”

“If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor,” he added.

Overall, Trump told Bloomberg that he would give himself an A+ rating, citing the “level of love” at his rallies, which is “just a beautiful thing to watch.”

But a new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday does not corroborate Trump’s sentiment. Trump’s disapproval rating has reached an all-time high of 60%, while 49% of those polled support Congress initiating impeachment proceedings.