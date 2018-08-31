Disneyland to Sell Booze at ‘Star Wars’ Cantina

A Star Wars cantina wouldn't seem authentic if it only sold soft drinks and Gatorade, so starting next year the general public will be able to get an alcoholic beverage at Disneyland for the first time in its 63-year history.

Oga's Cantina, an homage to the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original Star Wars , will offer " libations for adults ," the company announced Thursday. Alcohol, previously, was only available at Disneyland in the exclusive Club 33 restaurant, which wasn't accessible to most park patrons.

While it's a first for Disneyland, it's hardly a first for Disney parks. California Adventure Park, adjacent to Disneyland, sells beer, wine and spirits, as does Florida's Epcot and many Disney parks in Europe and Asia.

"Oga’s Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," the company wrote in a blog post. "And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using 'otherworldly' methods, served in unique vessels. With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop!"

The watering hole is scheduled to open in 2019.