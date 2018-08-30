Tesla's HR Chief Took a Leave of Absence Ahead of Musk Drama

Tesla has recently been going through a period of intense upheaval. And during that time, its human resources executive has been on leave.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Tesla’s chief people officer Gabrielle Toledano confirmed that she’s been on leave. Toledano didn’t say how long the leave might last and why she decided to go on leave. In a statement to Fortune, a Tesla spokesperson said that Toledano “asked to go on leave to spend time with her family.” The person added that her “HR team has been sharing her responsibilities.”

Tesla has found itself on shaky ground following Musk’s behavior of late. Earlier this month, he caused a stir when he said that he was “considering” taking Tesla private—a move the board ultimately decided against. Meanwhile, Musk has said that he’s working overtime to get more Model 3 cars in production out the door to customers and has taken his Instagram account offline. In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, Musk called the last year running Tesla “excruciating.”

Investors have grown concerned with Musk’s recent behavior and have been pushing shares down. As of this writing, Tesla is trading at or below $300—a far cry from its 52-week high of $389.61.

Toledano is one of Tesla’s top executives and reports directly to Musk. Before joining Tesla as its human resources executive in May 2017, Toledano served as an executive at video game publisher Electronic Arts.