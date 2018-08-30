Apple Announces Plans to Hold iPhone Event on September 12

As expected, Apple is planning to unveil new iPhones on September 12.

Apple on Thursday sent invitations for the event to press outlets. The invite shows a gold ring and a caption that reads, “Gather round.” It’s unclear what the caption might be referencing. It’s worth noting, however, that the event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple Park. The company’s Apple Park headquarters features a massive Ring building that houses the 12,000 employees on the campus.

While Apple didn’t say in the invite what it might announce, its September press events are always reserved for new iPhones, among other announcements. Rumors have been swirling for months that say Apple has three iPhones planned for this year, including a direct successor to last year’s iPhone X. Apple is also expected to unveil a larger iPhone X, which could be known as the iPhone X Plus, that would ship with a 6.5-inch screen (the iPhone X has a 5.8-inch display). A cheaper, budget-friendly model with a 6.1-inch screen could also be in the works.

Aside from that, there have been grumblings of Apple planning new Apple Watch models this year, as well as iPad updates. Apple might also allow users to digitally write on iPhone screens with the Apple Pencil stylus it’s only offered with the iPad Pro. It would mark the first time Apple’s iPhones would come with stylus support.

Apple’s event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on September 12.