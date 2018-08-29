Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 18 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune explores how the SEC’s latest rejection impacts Bitcoin’s mainstream efforts, Time discusses what Sen. John McCain’s death means for the U.S. Senate, Money examines America’s growing income inequality, and Sports Illustrated discusses the Group of Five coaches on the rise. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.