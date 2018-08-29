• Shutting down ‘slut-shamers.’ Last year, as more women considered entering politics, I interviewed Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley about her unconventional path to elected office.

Hundley, a lawyer who at the time was running a fried chicken food truck, had noticed that city council incumbents were not seeking reelection. It was, she said, “an opportunity I wouldn’t necessarily see again.”

And so, as she tells it, she “Googled” her way into office, and encouraged other political newcomers to give it a try. “The worst thing that can happen is you lose,” she said.

Now Hundley is back in the news for a less feel-good reason: As she seeks reelection, she says she’s being ‘slut-shamed.’

Earlier this month, a since-disabled website titled “Rachel Hundley Exposed” popped up, containing photos taken from Hundley’s social media accounts that showed her in a bra and underwear and working at art and music festival Burning Man. It attacked her tenure as mayor and called her a “cruel and demented person,” a “cancer” to the community.

That’s the kind of abuse cited in The New York Times story I mentioned on Monday that points to harassment as a problem that’s borderline ubiquitous among female candidates, especially those who are members of a minority group.

Data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union spells out just how common such mistreatment is: 40% of women in legislatures around the world in 2016 said they’d been victims of “extremely humiliating or sexually charged images” like the kind Hundley describes.

What’s perhaps less common is how Hundley responded. She addressed the website directly in a YouTube video, calling out the “anonymous coward” for trying to intimidate her and framing the slut-shaming as an example of the harassment and double-standards female candidates face.

Since the video went live, Hundley says she’s received positive feedback and gained supporters.

And therein lies what might be the silver lining to what’s an otherwise disturbing trend among female candidates. Research shows that when women publicly reject abuse, they’re rewarded for it.

As University of Virginia Professor Jennifer Lawless told The Washington Post: “[I]t’s important to call out these kinds of examples and make sure female candidates or women in the political arena know they don’t have to suck it up and remain silent.”