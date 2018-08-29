King Bio, maker of drug products including homeopathic products sold under the name Dr. King’s, has issued a voluntary product recall for hundreds of products and supplements. The drug recall is due to potential microbial contamination from the manufacturing site. If exposed, consumers as well as pets could contract a life-threatening infections requiring immediate, critical medical attention.

A warning issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) encourages consumers to stop using and dispose of recalled Dr. King’s products. The FDA warns that these products may pose an additional heightened safety risk to infants, children, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

It’s the second time the Asheville, North Carolina company has expanded its voluntary drug recall, this time to include include all water-based (aqueous) drug products marketed for use by humans and animals. Among the hundreds of products being recalled are products offering relief and treatment for conditions from acne to restless leg syndrome, as well as children’s products to treat flu symptoms, reduce fever, and aid sleep and pet products targeting joint, muscle, teeth, and gum health. A full list can be found here.

The recall doubles as an opportunity for regulators to highlight FDA regulations about homeopathic products. “In addition to our concerns with contamination, some homeopathic products may not deliver any benefit and have the potential to cause harm,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. in the agency’s official statement. “That’s why we’ve taken steps in the last year to advance a new regulatory approach to prioritize additional enforcement and regulatory actions against certain homeopathic products.”

Consumers wishing to return the products to King Bio can contact the company at recall@kingbio.com or call 1-866-298-2740 to make arrangements.