The summer blockbuster season is drawing to a close, but a number of high-profile movies this year haven’t been released yet. With prestige films approaching, along with the awards season, moviegoers have had their say on which fall flicks they’re most looking forward to.

The most anticipated film, according to a Fandango survey reported by Entertainment Weekly, is the sequel to a prequel: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The follow-up to the 2016 Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will see Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander. He’ll link up with a young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, in 1920s Paris.

In second place, behind Fantastic Beasts, is the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which is getting serious Oscar hype thanks to — from the looks of it — a superb performance by “Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek.

Rounding out the top five is Spider-Man spin-off Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Wreck-It-Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, and a third remake of the 1937 classic A Star Is Born, this time featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

“Featuring a vibrant mix of exhilarating original stories and the return of hotly-anticipated franchises, this fall season will deliver movies for fans of every genre,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis told EW. “Moviegoers are particularly excited about the long-awaited return to Hogwarts in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, as well as a double-dose of movies driven by music, with A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody poised as prominent awards season contenders.”

The full list of Fandango’s most anticipated 2018 fall movies follows below:

Fall’s Most Anticipated Movies:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16)

Bohemian Rhapsody (November 2)

Venom (October 5)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (November 21)

A Star is Born (October 5)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Actresses:

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Cate Blanchett (The House with a Clock in Its Walls)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween)

Keira Knightley (Colette, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms)

Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, First Man)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Actors:

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Tom Hardy (Venom)

Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Michael B. Jordan (Creed II)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Movie Duos:

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart (Night School)

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy (First Man)

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor)

Jamie Lee Curtis & Nick Castle as Michael Myers (Halloween)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Horror Movies:

Halloween (October 19)

The Predator (September 14)

The Nun (September 7)

Suspiria (November 2)

Overlord (November 9)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Family Movies:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (November 21)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (November 9)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (September 21)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (November 2)