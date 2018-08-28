US Open, Sloane Stephens, Lauryn Hill: Broadsheet Aug. 28

• Girl scouts. Entrepreneur Sarah Kunst is joining the small but growing ranks of female VCs starting their own funds.

Axios reports that she’s raising $10 million (with $1.7 million already locked in) for Cleo Capital, a new fund that “will provide capital to female entrepreneurs to act as scouts.”

Without any additional detail, it’s hard to know exactly how the Cleo scout model would work, but it’s intriguing. For one thing, scouting could provide more women with a taste of what it takes to make it as an investor, an important step to growing the ranks of women in VC. And, as Axios’s Kia Kokalitcheva, notes, it could “enable a new group of women to earn significant cash if they prove savvy at picking startups to back.”

Kunst has had a fascinating career, so I’m not surprised to see her launching something like this. She’s been an investor, a founder, a board member, a writer, and, according to her LinkedIn page, a part of Sequoia Capital’s own scout program.

She is also, as you may recall, one of the women who came forward to say that she’d been sexually harassed by 500 Startups founder Dave McClure. She and all the other women who spoke up about McClure should be saluted for their courage; it’s heartening to be covering her in this new context today.

