Term Sheet -- Tuesday, August 28

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

🎉TERM SHEET ANNIVERSARY 🎉: Today marks one year since I took over this beast of a newsletter that I’ve come to love so dearly. The crippling daily anxiety of not knowing what to write about has mostly subsided and I now wake up at 5 a.m. instead of 4:30, so we’re making progress.

In the last year, we’ve profiled more than 40 dealmakers; written at length about Softbank, electric scooters, Elon Musk and Theranos; and compiled your thoughts on whether private equity is in a bubble.

I’ve also received lots of constructive feedback from Term Sheet readers (including when I committed “an egregious written abuse” of the English language”). In all seriousness, thank you for reading, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts every day. Cheers to many more.

TOYOTA + UBER: Toyota is going all in on autonomous vehicles. The automaker will invest about $500 million in Uber as part of a bigger plan to manufacture Sienna vehicles equipped with Uber’s self-driving technology. The deal increases Uber’s paper valuation by 15% and values the ride-hailing company at approximately $72 billion.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi hinted at this partnership at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in July, when he spoke about the importance of building autonomous vehicle technology in-house while also partnering with third-party companies. “I believe in the early days of development of self-driving technology, it’s important for us to guarantee access to that tech,” he said. “We will be completely open, however, to working with other self-driving tech partners.”

More and more carmakers are trying to position themselves for a future in which car ownership gives way to mobility as a service. As Khosrowshahi added at Brainstorm Tech: “If there is one thing to fear, it’s around car ownership. We’ll become more and more competitive with car ownership across swaths of cities.”

WILL SOFTBANK DELIVER?: EquityZen released a report that analyzes whether Softbank’s $100 billion Vision Fund can deliver competitive returns to its investors. The researchers begin the report, titled “SoftBank: Vision or Delusion,” with the following: “The sheer amount of capital deployed has left the venture capital world stunned, with many questioning if competitive returns are possible at this massive funding scale.”

It’s something many in venture are undoubtedly wondering — Can Masayoshi Son replicate SoftBank’s stellar historical returns? Investors reportedly expect a 20% IRR from the Vision Fund, but in order to meet that goal, Softbank will have to generate $142 billion in lifetime investment gains, according to EquityZen’s analysis. For context, it took Amazon 16 years to reach the $142 billion mark.

“To put these target returns into perspective, SoftBank will need to distribute a Spotify-sized company (worth $26.5 billion at time of IPO in April 2018) for 7 straight years,” the report notes. “Or they’ll need to match the GDP of El Salvador every year over the same time period.”

EL SALVADOR. Anyway, there’s some great analysis in this report, and I encourage you to read it in full here.