Mexico Deal, China Timing, Farmer Payoffs: CEO Daily for August 28, 2018

Global stock markets reached their highest levels, by at least one measure, in five months yesterday after the U.S. and Mexico agreed on revisions to NAFTA. Canada is not a party to the agreement, but both the U.S. and Mexico are urging the Canadians to join. President Trump and his top economic advisor both said Canada will face new auto tariffs if they don’t.

Here’s a look at some of the key provisions:

Autos: 75% of the content in automobiles must be sourced in North America to qualify for tariff-free treatment, up from just 62.5% under the current NAFTA.

Wages: Between 40% and 45% of auto content must be produced by workers earning at least $16 dollars an hour.

Steel and aluminum: Certain key inputs in automobiles, such as steel and aluminum, must be sourced in North America.

Other industries: New rules will also be in place for industries like textiles, chemicals, steel-intensive products and other industrial goods to qualify for tariff-free treatment.

Labor: The deal would require Mexico to take specific steps to recognize collective bargaining rights, according to the U.S. Trade Representative. The details of these provisions haven’t been released yet.

Digital trade: Tariffs will be prohibited for digital products that are distributed electronically, such as e-books, videos, music, software and games.

Intellectual property: Copyright holders will have full copyright protections in markets of all members’ countries. The chapter on intellectual property rights will be held up as a model for agreements with countries, including China.

The trade deal could give a boost to Midwestern Republicans in the midterm elections. And they will surely be a hot topic at the Fortune Global Forum in Toronto on Oct. 15-17. Stay tuned for more info on that one.

