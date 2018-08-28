Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that he will be forming a bipartisan committee to address the best way to pay tribute to Senator John McCain, who died Saturday after more than 30 years as a lawmaker.

“I am glad we are able to form this gang to ensure that a suitable lasting tribute becomes a reality. I’ll have more details to share about this group in the coming days,” said McConnell, according to CNN.

Shortly after McCain’s death, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed renaming the Russell Senate Office Building, where McCain worked, after the honored war veteran. Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican and McCain’s colleague, announced he would sign this proposal, providing bipartisan support.

McConnell avoided any mention of Schumer’s proposal, however. He said “there’s no shortage of good ideas,” The Washington Post reports, and named suggestions like renaming the hearing room for the Senate Armed Service Committee (which McCain chaired) in McCain’s honor or posting a portrait of McCain in a reception room near the Senate floor.