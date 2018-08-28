Can I Find a Job that Lets Me Travel the World?

With August winding down and your latest vacation just a lovely memory, maybe you’re not ready to unpack your suitcase yet—or maybe you yearn to be one of those people who’s always posting breathtaking Instagram photos from places like Bali. But is it possible to make a living while indulging your wanderlust?

Happily, it is. Indeed.com recently culled employers’ postings and came up with a list of jobs for people who like to travel. Granted, they’re not for everybody. Some, like airline pilot or nurse on a cruise ship, require rigorous training, while a few others—like senior consultant (remember George Clooney in Up in the Air?)—call for specialized experience or even, ideally, a graduate degree.

If you’d like to travel the world or live abroad for just one to six months at a time, that’s possible, too. Overseas teachers of English as a second language (ESL), for instance, usually sign 3- to 6-month contracts that specify an hourly rate of pay. Ditto for DJs on cruise ships.

Here’s a sampling from Indeed’s list, with average salary or hourly pay:

Senior consultant: $92,113

Cruise bartender: $63,091

Airline pilot: $68,491

Retail buyer: $55,000

Yacht captain: $50,620

Trade show/event manager: $48,151

Recruiter: $47,252

Travel agent: $38,000

ESL teacher: $21.40/hour

Cruise DJ: $15.50/hour

“Travel time in these jobs ranges from very high (senior consultants travel up to 80% of the time) to relatively low (retail buyers travel at least 10%),” notes Indeed’s report. “Travel agents and recruiters land somewhere in the middle,” at about 40% and 50% respectively. Of course, some jobs in these fields have more glamor potential than others. Travel agents might get to try out exotic resorts and other vacation meccas, for instance, while senior consultants can wind up spending lots of their time in, say, Akron.

What if you put in a few years as, for instance, a yacht captain—which, by the way, takes a license from the U.S. Coast Guard—and then decide you want to go back to working in one place? It might help to emphasize to prospective employers what your mobile work experience taught you, especially if you can give specific examples of how an international job helped make you more resourceful or creative.

That’s because a growing pile of neuroscientific research shows that adapting to unfamiliar places and cultures creates new pathways in the brain that boost people’s ability to innovate. One such study, co-authored by Columbia B-school professor Adam Galinsky and published in the Academy of Management Journal, concluded that “leaders’ foreign professional experiences can be a critical catalyst for creativity and innovation” in their companies.

