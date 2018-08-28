JetBlue Increases 1st Checked Bag Fee to $30

Traveling on JetBlue? Be prepared to fork over more cash for that checked bag.

The New York-based airline announced changes to baggage fees this week, upping the fee to $30 for a passenger’s first checked bag. Most of the other leading national airlines, including United, Delta, and American, charge $25, while Southwest continues to allow two checked bags for free.

And it’s not just the first checked bag that is seeing a price bump. The price for checking a second bag is jumping from $35 to $40, and that third bag will now cost you $150—previously, it cost $100. Oversized and overweight luggage have also gone up from $100 to $150.

But there is still a way to avoid those growing baggage fees: Blue Plus and Blue Flex fares, which cost more than the standard Blue fares, will still include a free checked bag, as will Mint business class tickets.

The airline explained its decision to raise the fees for checked bags, noting that it “routinely review[s] and adjust[s]” its pricing to “ensure a healthy business so we can continue offering the best customer experience of any U.S. airline.”

“Customers consistently tell us what they love most about JetBlue: free Fly-Fi on all aircraft, live television and free entertainment, the most legroom in coach, free snacks, and great service,” said Doug Mcgraw, vice president of Corporate Communications at JetBlue.

The airline hopes to offset rising fuel prices and depressed revenue with the changes, while still allowing it to maintain the features that sets it apart from other national airlines.