raceAhead: Remembering John McCain?

John McCain, Arizona Senator, Vietnam war hero and presidential contender, has died. My colleague, David Z. Morris, has an excellent recap of the defining moments of his career.

As in life, McCain’s death has stirred some rich and often difficult conversations, many of them playing out in the public sphere. For every person prepared to celebrate his maverick candor, there are others who wonder if he fell short at key junctures. It’s an assessment with which I suspect he’d agree. Jeet Heer of The New Republic sums up some of the issues without getting too far into the weeds:

Yet if American Greatness and MAGA are two different paths of conservative nationalism can take, they do share a connection. By picking Sarah Palin to be his running mate in 2008, John McCain helped pave the way for MAGA and Trump. McCain wanted to energize the GOP base but he got more than he bargained for. Palin went rogue with atavistic resentment, most famously in her attacks on Obama for “palling around with terrorists.” It was a short distance between that and birtherism, which Palin also embraced. Trump was all but inevitable.

But the other conversation happening now is between McCain supporters and critics who are both using the moment to express their point of view about his policy ideas and their impacts. It’s actually a conversation about the conversation. When is it too soon to offer anything other than a perfunctory laudatory sentiment, particularly about a high profile figure? When does “out of respect for the family,” end? And what happens when the moment passes and an incomplete legacy becomes cemented in memory? Bottom line, will we ever get to talk?

Karla Monterroso, the CEO of Code2040, says critical comments are often an expression of a grief of an entirely different kind and should be treated with grace. “I understand the grief of a lost life, especially for family,” she tweeted in a thoughtful thread. But to dismiss uncomfortable elements of a conversation about a public figure at the moment when people are processing the deceased’s body of work is a familiar tactic of erasure. What critics are feeling is a different type of loss. “And it is grief. It is grief at not being seen as enough for your fellow citizens to find it distasteful to raise as hero someone you have seen take direct action against you,” she said. “Especially if those people are constantly hurt at the hand of white supremacy.”

Her advice, which I’ve heard her give countless times in different forms, is to listen for understanding, not merely for debate.

“I think it is important we examine our pull to grief that isn’t ours and make meaning of it,” she said. Put immediate reactions on pause, if you can, particularly if your impulse is to shut someone else down. “All grief. We could be better served by making meaning of it.”

I suspect the Senator from Arizona would also agree.