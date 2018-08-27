Plans for Senator John McCain’s funeral will include events in three states over five days with tributes from two former presidents and one former vice president.

Senator McCain died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 81. Political allies and opponents alike paid tribute to the Vietnam War veteran, former prisoner of war, and six-term senator. His memorial events will take place between Wednesday and Sunday of this week.

Here is the schedule of events:

Wednesday

McCain will lie in state in the Arizona State Capitol, the state he served for decades in the U.S. Congress. Wednesday would have been the late senator’s 82nd birthday. There will be a private ceremony at 10 a.m. local time followed by an opportunity for the public to pay their respects between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Family and friends of the senator along with some national political figures will celebrate his life at the North Phoenix Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday. A motorcade will bring McCain from the capitol to the church, and former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly pay tribute to his longtime colleague and sometimes rival. The service will be available via livestream.

Following the memorial service in Phoenix, McCain will be flown to Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews, where he will be met by armed forces body bearers.

Friday

McCain will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, an honor reserved for the “most eminent citizens.” He will be the 13th former senator to have received the honor. As in Arizona, a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Eastern Time followed by a public visitation period from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast live.

Saturday

A procession from the Capitol will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the way to the National Cathedral, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. ET. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have reportedly been asked to speak at the memorial. Vice President Mike Pence will attend as well, but McCain’s family reportedly asked President Trump not to attend the funeral. The memorial service will be available via livestream.

Sunday

McCain will be laid to rest at the cemetery of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He’ll lie alongside his longtime friend Adm. Chuck Larson overlooking the Severn River.