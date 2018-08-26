Cargill Meat Solutions in Colorado announced that it is recalling 25,288 pounds of ground beef products that might be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

The recall will affect the 10-pound chubs of “EXCEL 93/7 Fine Grind Ground Beef” with a “freeze by” date of Sept. 5. The products were produced on Aug. 16, and carry the establishment number “EST. 86R.” The problem was discovered on Aug. 22 when the establishment reviewed the product and found that it may have been associated with another product that was believed to be positive for E. coli.

The ground beef was shipped from the Cargill facility to warehouses in Colorado and California. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in the statement that Cargill ground beef products that include the above packing and “best by” dates could be contaminated and should be thrown out or returned to the establishment where they were purchased.

E. coli is a bacteria that can make people sick, and cause diarrhea. Other kinds of E. coli can cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illnesses and pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At present, there have been no reports of the illness associated with the ground beef. Concerned customers with questions about the recall can call 1-844-419-1574.