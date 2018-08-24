Term Sheet -- Friday, August 24

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Eventbrite, the online ticketing service founded by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Julia Hartz, has filed to go public. In an S-1 filing, the San Francisco startup filed to raise up to $200 million, a figure that was later removed in an amended S-1.

The company said in a separate statement that the “number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.”

According to the filing, last year, Eventbrite said it enabled more than 700,000 organizations to “issue approximately 203 million tickets across approximately three million events in over 170 countries.” Eventbrite is not profitable, but its revenue continues to grow. Eventbrite logged $201.6 million in sales for its fiscal 2017, which was a 51% bump from the $133.5 million it made in 2016. It lost $38.5 million in 2017, a 4.7% decrease from 2016 when its net loss was $40.4 million.

In 2013, Fortune named Julia Hartz as one of the most powerful women entrepreneurs in business. In 2016, she formally took over as Eventbrite’s CEO after her husband went on medical leave. “This is a new reality,” she told Fortune at the time.

INTUIT CEO STEPS DOWN: Fortune’s Geoff Colvin conducted an exclusive interview with Intuit’s Brad Smith, who just stepped down as Intuit CEO after 11 years on the job. Since Smith became CEO in January 2008, Intuit stock has risen 588%, obliterating the Nasdaq’s 230% rise and the S&P’s 107%.

Smith will hand over the job to Executive V.P. Sasan Goodarzi on Jan. 1 and will oversee the transition as executive chairman. “I never wanted to be that athlete who loses half a step or can’t complete the pass,” he told Fortune. “I wanted to step down when I was still in my learning zone and still had gas in the tank.” From Geoff’s story:

After Why now?, the inevitable question for Smith is What’s next? He mentions only his new role as executive chairman, plus his board service at Nordstrom and SurveyMonkey and his passion for improving public education “in the overlooked zip codes” like the area he came from in West Virginia. A hint at a longer-term answer may come from his reply when I asked for the most important things he’d learned as CEO. Smith thought awhile and said, “You are capable of reinventing yourself, as a company or as a leader, while preserving the core of what you are.” Self-reinvention has been Intuit’s key competency since its 1983 founding. Some kind of reinvented Brad Smith is likely waiting in the not-distant future.

WEEKEND READS: Here are my three recommendations for your weekend reads:

— Nobody Trusts Facebook. Twitter Is a Hot Mess. What Is Snapchat Doing?: If you’re wondering what’s going on over at Snap, the answer is, well, weird things. After a disastrous redesign, declining daily usage, and an inability to turn a profit, CEO Evan Spiegel has embarked on a self-improvement quest. After receiving complaints about his dictatorial management style and penchant for secrecy, Spiegel hired a management coach and began holding New Age corporate retreats. Spiegel says, “I remember thinking, Why would I go around the company and just chat with people? Like that would be so awkward.” There’s a lot to unpack in this bizarre story. Read it here.

— Paul Singer, Doomsday Investor: The head of Elliott Management has developed a uniquely adversarial, and immensely profitable, way of doing business. Paul Singer has been called “aggressive, tenacious and litigious to a fault,” and named “The World’s Most Feared Investor.” This is a comprehensive look at what happens when this hedge fund investor and GOP mega-donor invests in a company. Read the feature here.

— How a Big Bank Fueled the Green Energy Boom: Bank of America—the $87 billion, 209,000-employee giant — occupies the No. 3 spot on Fortune’s Change the World list this year. The work is part of BofA’s $125 billion Environmental Business Initiative, a campaign that has established a Charlotte-based bank as a powerhouse in “climate finance”—the unglamorous but essential business of steering investor capital into the low-carbon economy. Green bonds, which the bank all but invented, have raised $442 billion worldwide since 2013, helping borrowers pay for renewable-energy innovations. Read the story here.