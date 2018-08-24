Steve Jobs' Daughter, Eventbrite IPO, Hedge Fund Women: Broadsheet for August 24th

• Hedging on equality. Are there women in the hedge fund world? Sure—they just aren’t usually in investing roles—the high-profile, money-minting, decision-making jobs that really drive the industry.

A Wall Street Journal analysis finds that “of the largest 50 U.S. hedge funds by assets under management, only two have women as their top investment executive.” Those two are Qi Wang of PIMCO and Nancy Zimmerman of Bracebridge Capital.

And it’s not just the top of the investing pyramid that’s run by the Old Boys. The teams that work for those investing heads are also male-dominated.

Meanwhile, the WSJ analysis found that, “in that same group of 50 hedge funds, half the investor-relations or marketing departments have female heads or co-heads.”

The reasons for that disparity starts early, with women—even the most qualified ones—often slotted into “middle” or “back office” jobs; roles where they are often required to woo or cater to male clients.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” Dominique Mielle, who recently retired as the only female investing partner at Canyon Capital, told the Journal. “The only women we know that exist at hedge funds are in IR or sales, and therefore that’s where they put them.”

WSJ