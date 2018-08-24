raceAhead: CEOs Challenge Trump on Immigration

If you are skeptical of Facebook’s capacity to train the monster it created (see above), then this analysis from Leah Wright Rigueur and Bärí A. Williams will bolster your case. They describe in detail the U.S’s long history of anti-democratic behavior and racist voter suppression tactics. And now, thanks to “dark posts” and similar targeting, bad actors can spread false and manipulative messages at scale. “Anyone or any group that seeks to depress or suppress the turnout of a particular constituency now has the unregulated technological means and platform to do so,” they say. Why did the company not see this coming? “Cambridge Analytica’s ability to target marginalized groups of voters was only possible because Facebook completely overlooked the potential for a nefarious organization to do so.” It’s the meritocracy at work. “That, in turn, is a reflection of the absence of diversity in Silicon Valley, especially in leadership and policymaking positions.”