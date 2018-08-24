'Crazy Rich Asians' Is Expected to Top the Box Office Again This Weekend

Crazy Rich Asians looks set to keep its hold on the top spot at the box office this weekend following an impressive $26 million opening.

The Warner Bros. rom-com—the first Hollywood studio film in 25 years with a cast entirely of Asian descent—has made an impressive $51 million domestically to date, according to industry site Box Office Mojo, and is on pace to surpass $60 million by the end of the weekend.

It will face competition from STX Entertainment’s Happytime Murders, a black comedy crime film starring Melissa McCarthy and Muppets-esque puppets. But analysts from Box Office Mojo and BoxOffice Pro, another trade publication, are expecting Crazy Rich Asians to maintain its grip at No. 1.

Over the three-day period from Friday to Sunday, BoxOffice Pro estimates Crazy Rich Asians will haul in an additional $17.5 million, putting its domestic gross total up to $69.5 million. The Happytime Murders, meanwhile, is expected to just fall short with $14 million in its opening weekend, with the shark thriller The Meg trailing behind with $12.7 million.

Crazy Rich Asians’ financial success has resulted in plans for Warner Bros. to move forward with a sequel, also helmed by the first film’s director, Jon M. Chu. It will be based on China Rich Girlfriend, author Kevin Kwan’s follow-up to his first novel, of which the Crazy Rich Asians movie was adapted from.