Sears Swings the Axe Again: Find Out If Your Local Store Is About to Close

As it continues to struggle for profitability, Sears Holdings has announced yet another round of store closings, with 46 more put on the chopping block.

Thirty-three Sears stores and 13 Kmart locations will be shut down by November, with liquidation sales beginning as early as August 30 at all affected stores.

This follows the shutdown of 103 stores earlier this year and over 300 last year.

It may not be over, either, the company implied in its statement announcing the closures.

“We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed,” Sears Holdings said.

The company has lost more than $10 billion in the last six years and sales declines continue to worsen, forcing it to sell some of its best assets.

Curious if a location near you is affected? Here’s the complete list of stores being closed.

Kmart

935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley CA

1075 Shaw Avenue, Clovis CA

3625 East 18th Street, Antioch CA

6310 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles CA

589 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford CT

301 College Square, Newark DE

3231 Chicago Road, Steger IL

11 South Kings HWY 61, Cape Girardeau MO

2308 Highway 45 N, Columbus MS

605 Old Country Road, Riverhead NY

440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham OR

101 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot WV

2150 South Douglas Hwy, Gillette WY

Sears