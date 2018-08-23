Sears Swings the Axe Again: Find Out If Your Local Store Is About to Close

As it continues to struggle for profitability, Sears Holdings has announced yet another round of store closings, with 46 more put on the chopping block.
Thirty-three Sears stores and 13 Kmart locations will be shut down by November, with liquidation sales beginning as early as August 30 at all affected stores.
This follows the shutdown of 103 stores earlier this year and over 300 last year.
It may not be over, either, the company implied in its statement announcing the closures.
“We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed,” Sears Holdings said.
The company has lost more than $10 billion in the last six years and sales declines continue to worsen, forcing it to sell some of its best assets.
Curious if a location near you is affected? Here’s the complete list of stores being closed.
Kmart
- 935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley CA
- 1075 Shaw Avenue, Clovis CA
- 3625 East 18th Street, Antioch CA
- 6310 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles CA
- 589 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford CT
- 301 College Square, Newark DE
- 3231 Chicago Road, Steger IL
- 11 South Kings HWY 61, Cape Girardeau MO
- 2308 Highway 45 N, Columbus MS
- 605 Old Country Road, Riverhead NY
- 440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham OR
- 101 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot WV
- 2150 South Douglas Hwy, Gillette WY
Sears
- Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US Hwy 89, Flagstaff AZ
- Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz CA
- 2424 Highway 6 And 50, Grand Junction CO
- 2266 University Square Mall, Tampa – University FL
- 1625 NW 107th Avenue, Doral/Miami FL
- Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N, Naples FL
- Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St, Savannah GA
- 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta GA
- 100 Mall Blvd Ste 300, Brunswick GA
- 1631 E Empire Street, Bloomington IL
- 4201 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne IN
- 3000 Mall Road, Florence KY
- 1914 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond LA
- 50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke MA
- Silver City Galleria, Taunton MA
- 1250 Jackson Xing I-94, Jackson MI
- 4601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh-Crabtree NC
- 77 Rockingham Park Boulevard, Salem NH
- 1500 South Willow Street, Manchester NH
- 4409 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing NJ
- 200 Eastview Mall, Victor NY
- 578 Aviation Road, Queensbury/Glen Falls NY
- 1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park NY
- 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton OH
- 9505 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati-Northgate OH
- 11800 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley/Portland OR
- 400 Memorial City Way, Houston-Memorial TX
- Post Oak Mall, College Station-Bryan TX
- 7453 S Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan UT
- 12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax VA
- 8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver WA
- 4720 Golf Road, Eau Claire WI
- Valley View Mall, 4200 US HWY 16, La Crosse WI