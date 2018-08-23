Omarosa Manigault Newman has taken the fight to President Donald Trump. And it’s paid off.

Her new book Unhinged has climbed to the top of The New York Times Best Seller List. The book, which details her time with Trump and takes an inside look at the White House, is the top hardcover nonfiction book, topping Gregg Jarrett’s The Russia Hoax. Jeanine Pirro’s Liars, Leakers and Liberals is the third-most-popular hardcover nonfiction, according to the Times. Unhinged is also at the top of the Times‘ combined print and e-book nonfiction list.

Unhinged is performing similarly well at Amazon, where it ranks 27th in the online retailer’s best seller list. In Apple’s iBooks list, which examines the top e-books available to iPhones and iPads, Unhinged was only able to capture the 69th spot.

Regardless, Unhinged has quickly become a lightning rod for controversy, due in large part to Manigault Newman revealing key details about Trump, the White House, and its inner-workings. Her revelations—and subsequent leaking of taped recordings—have caught the ire of the President, who has tweeted vicious attacks against his former aide. In one tweet earlier this month, Trump called her “Wacky Omarosa” and a “dog.”

Manigault Newman hasn’t backed down. She continues to take interviews with a variety of TV shows and claims to have several recordings she’s still planning to leak.

Meanwhile, Manigault Newman’s book continues to sell—much to the chagrin of her former boss.