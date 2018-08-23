Ford Recalls 50,000 Hybrid and EV Charging Cables

Ford has recalled 50,000 120-volt charging cords that were bundled with its 2012 to 2015 Ford Focus Electric, 2013 to 2015 Ford Fusion Energi, and 2013 to 2015 Ford C-MAX Energi vehicles.

When plugged into an AC outlet that is damaged, worn or corroded, or isn’t a dedicated circuit, the wall outlet may become overheated and potentially catch on fire, Engadget reports.

If you happen to have one of the cords, you can take it into any Ford dealership to have it replaced for the latest version. The new version of the cord has a thermistor, which will shut off the connection should the plug or outlet get too hot.

In April, Ford announced that it will no longer be making sedans for the North American market and will restrict its car lineup to the Mustang and the new Ford Active crossover, which is expected to be released next year. By 2020, the automaker plans to have pickups, SUVs, and commercial vehicles account for 90% of its portfolio.