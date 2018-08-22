Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:50 PM EDT

Watch episode 17 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines Trump’s recent claim – should U.S. companies drop quarterly reports?, Time looks back at Tesla and Elon Musk’s volatile year, Money unpacks the hot button issue of teacher pay, and Sports Illustrated discusses how to build your ultimate fantasy football team. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

