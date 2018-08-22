Term Sheet -- Wednesday, August 22

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Just a month ago, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech Conference that he plans to take Uber public in 2019, adding that the company is in a “good position” in terms of its profitability, excluding certain expenses, and margins.

However, there was one small problem — Uber hadn’t had a chief financial officer since 2015, a glaring hole for a company planning an IPO.

On Tuesday, the tech behemoth appointed Wall Street veteran Nelson Chai as CFO. Chai, who was most recently CEO of insurance provider Warranty Group, will join Uber in about a month. Warranty, a portfolio company of TPG Capital, sold for $2.5 billion last year to Assurant. TPG in turn owns a stake in Uber. Chai was also previously a President at CIT Group, a CFO at Merrill Lynch, as well as CFO at NYSE Euronext.

My colleague Lucinda Shen reports:

Nelson’s appointment is a spark for banks to begin seriously vying for a role in what will likely be among the largest IPOs in the market history. That comes even though the company, valued north of $60 billion, posted losses of $891 million in the second quarter of the year and revealed slowing revenue growth: 49% year-over-year, to $2.7 billion, compared to 67% in its first quarter.

…IN OTHER UBER NEWS: Fifty-six current and former Uber employees who filed sexual harassment claims will split approximately $1.9 million as they stand to collect an average of $33,928.57, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, those workers along with 431 other female and minority engineers covered by a 2017 class-action lawsuit will receive an average of just under $11,000 for alleged pay disparities.

EYE-POPPING RETURNS: Benchmark Capital is sitting on one of the most profitable venture funds since the dot-com boom. The fund, which raised approximately $550 million in 2011, has multiplied investors’ money ~25 times (!), before fees, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Some highlights from the story:

• Benchmark’s seventh fund invested in nine companies valued at $1 billion or more. It invested in companies including Uber, Snap, WeWork, DuoSecurity, and Stitch Fix.

• The fund boasts more than $14 billion in cash and paper gains for the firm and its investors.

• Benchmark plans to stay lean and keep its next fund at the same size as previous ones, while rival firms raise mega-funds.

