The 'Michael Cohen Truth Fund' Has Raised Over $21,000 in Less Than 12 Hours

Michael Cohen has had a big week—and it’s only Wednesday morning.

Just a day after it was revealed that the former personal lawyer and self-described fixer to President Donald Trump was under investigation for $20 million in bank and tax fraud, he entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to eight counts of tax fraud, bank fraud, and campaign finance violations.

And now it looks like Cohen has officially flipped on his former boss. Cohen’s lawyer and former White House Special Counsel Lanny Davis launched a GoFundMe on his behalf on Tuesday, called the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund.”

Davis then plugged the campaign in an appearance on Morning Joe Wednesday morning, telling viewers that “in order to get Michael to be able to help, we need help on this fund, MichaelCohenTruthFund.com, we ask everybody to help Michael Cohen tell the truth about Donald Trump.”

Less than 30 minutes after Davis appeared on air, the crowdfunding campaign jumped close to $10,000. It has already raked in over $21,000 in the first nine hours since it was launched. The funds are intended to provide financial help to Cohen to help him pay his legal fees. But, the campaign notes, it is a “transparent trust account” with all funds going toward helping Cohen in his “journey to tell the truth about Donald Trump.”

Only time will tell what other details about his experience with Trump that Cohen might share.