A 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Is Already in the Works

Days after Crazy Rich Asians took the box office by storm, Warner Bros. is already starting development on the sequel.

Director Jon Chu and the creative team behind the film are set to return, reports Variety. And while the film hasn’t officially been greenlighted, development is underway.

The second film, presumably, would follow the second book in Kevin Kwan’s trilogy—Crazy Rich Girlfriend. (The third book is entitled Rich People Problems.)

Crazy Rich Asians, the first major studio film to feature a predominantly Asian and Asian-American cast since the release of The Joy Luck Club in 1993, was the first romantic comedy to top $20 million in its opening weekend in three years.

Beyond its success at the box office, it’s a social media darling, with more than 781,000 tweets about it. The film is being praised for how it portrays Asian culture, while also earning kudos for its funny and heartfelt writing.

Ironically, the film may not be released in China, the world’s second largest film market. Experts say the cultural significance of the film likely wouldn’t be as important in that country as it is here and the humor might not translate well.

Crazy Rich Asians is expected to once again top the box office this weekend, as buzz continues to build. There are also no major new releases to potentially distract audiences.